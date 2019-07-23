A vandalism at the Walden Academy in Willows is being investigated by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release from the office.
Walden Academy is a kindergarten through eighth-grade public charter school on property belonging to St. Monica’s Catholic Church.
According to the press release, the vandalism occurred between July 12 and July 15. The vandals broke into several buildings including a classroom, storage room and restrooms.
The items damaged included several broken windows, toilets, sinks and other miscellaneous items. The vandals also painted on the interior and exterior walls of the buildings.
“Free Tay-k” was written in paint on one of the walls.
Sheriff’s office officials estimate there to be at least $5,000 worth of damages.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is asking any members of the public who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during that weekend or who have any information regarding the incident to contact the office at 934-6431 or 543 W Oak St., Willows.