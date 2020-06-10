Controlled burn scheduled
The Tehama Glenn Unit of Cal Fire, in partnership with the Glenn County Resource Conservation District, conducted a multi-day control burn in Glenn County on Monday and Tuesday, which will continue next week as well, according to a press release.
Burning will take place on Monday, June 15, and Tuesday, June 16.
The control burn is taking place along the easement on County Road 306 from Newville Road south to Highway 162.
County Road 306 will be under controlled traffic during burning operations.
It’s asked that people be aware of emergency vehicles along the roadway and use caution while driving.
The purpose of the burn is fuel reduction to reduce road-side fires while providing firefighters with live-fire training.
Burning will begin at around 8 a.m. and will be completed by 5 p.m.
The burn will be conducted weather permitted.