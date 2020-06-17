Orland Free Library begins phased reopening
The Orland Free Library beginning a phased reopening of the library building.
Starting Friday, June 12, patrons can make an appointment to visit the library in person for materials check out, public computer and printer use, copy machine, etc.
The library is planned to open with limited hours on June 22 Monday through Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. with 11 a.m.-noon reserved for seniors.
The plan is to resume regular Monday through Saturday hours on July 6.
Call-ahead pickup service is still available currently.
The library will continue to utilize safety precautions and it’s recommended that visitors wear a mask and use the provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the building.
For more information, call 865-1640.
Summer meals available for children
Willows Unified School District, in partnership with the Butte County Office of Education, will be serving summer meals for children 18 years old and younger.
Grab-n-go breakfast and lunches will be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Willows High School cafeteria snack bar window from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
District vans will also distribute meals at the following locations:
– Highway 162 at Willows MH and RV Park at 10:40 a.m.
– Cedar Hill Apartments at 11 a.m.
– Sycamore West Apartments at 11:30 a.m.
– Willows Intermediate School at 11:50 a.m.
– East Willow Street at 610 (open lot) at 12:30 p.m.
– Cherry Street at First Street at 12:50 p.m.
– County Road 48 at Baker Trucking at 1:10 p.m.