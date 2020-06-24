Cal Fire suspends burning permits
Cal Fire is suspending burn permits in Glenn and Tehama counties, according to a press release.
With February being the driest month since the 1850s in California, according to the press release, warming temperatures and winds are quickly drying out the annual grass crop.
The increasing fire danger posed by dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region is prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning in the State Responsibility Area of the counties.
This suspension took effect on Monday, June 22, and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris, such as branches and leaves.
The burn suspension includes all unincorporated areas of Tehama County, except for the communities of Mineral, Childs Meadows, Deer Creek and Mill Creek – the burn suspension in these areas will go into effect on Wednesday, July 1, unless fire conditions require an earlier suspension.
Residents are advised to check with their local fire officials for burning restrictions in the Capay Fire District, Corning city limits or they live in portions of Glenn County that are not in the SRA – burning is not allowed in the city of Red Bluff.
“The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let their guard down,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director. “Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention and preparation. The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years to return again this year, so it is up to the public to be ready.”
Since Jan. 1 of this year, Cal Fire and firefighters across the state have already responded to more than 2,700 wildfires.
While outdoor burning of landscaping debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take that extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires and maintaining 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property and being prepared to evacuate if the time comes.
Here are some tips to help prepare homes and property:
– Clear all dead and/or dying vegetation 100 feet from around all structures.
– Landscape with fire-resistant plants and nonflammable ground cover.
– Find alternative ways to dispose of landscape debris like chipping or hauling it to a biomass energy or green waste facility.
Cooling zones open in Orland, Willows
Since the heat has returned to the north state, there a couple of cooling zones that have opened in Glenn County.
According to a press release, a cool zone is a location to get out of the heat for a period of time to let one’s body cool down.
Cool zones don’t offer snacks or water, just air-conditioned facilities.
The zones, however, are limited this year due to COVID-19.
Cool zones will follow guidelines for physical distancing and increase hygiene during COVID-19.
Residents are asked not to enter the cool zone building if they are ill and are asked to wear a mask.
Masks will be available to those seeking refuge from the heat at the zones if they don’t have a mask.
There are two locations in Glenn County for public access for cooling:
– Orland Library, 333 Mill St., Orland, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
– Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – Public Health lobby, 240 N Villa Ave., Willows, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The city of Orland has reopened the splash pad and will be reopening the city pool this week – which are also options for cooling off during the summer.