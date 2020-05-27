Mendocino National Forest recreation sites reopen
The Mendocino National Forest has opened several developed recreational opportunities to the public after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forest officials ask the public to check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open previous to planning a visit.
Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson says, “We continue to recommend that you follow local shelter in place orders and recreate close to home. All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services, and opportunities continues. All services may not be available, so please plan accordingly.”
Responsible recreation practices include:
– Maintaining at least six feet distancing from others.
– Not gathering in groups and following the latest guidance from officials.
– Packing out trash and leaving with everything brought in and used.
– Bring own water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.
The public can call the Forest Supervisor’s Office at (530) 934-3316, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Sites open include Grindstone, off-highway-vehicle trails, the Sacramento River boat launch and day use area, and most campgrounds.
For more information, visit the Mendocino National Forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MendocinoNF/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/MendocinoNF.
Sacramento District expands access to recreation areas
All boat launch and most day-use facilities at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s 10 water resource projects, including Black Butte Lake, are now open for public recreation, according to a press release.
Use of campgrounds, group shelters and playgrounds is still prohibited and all project offices remain closed to visitors.
This expanded access to recreation areas is consistent with state and county guidelines and mirrors the policies of other recreation providers in California, according to the press release.
“The health and safety of the public, volunteers and Corps personnel remains the top priority,” it was stated in the press release. “Recreation area access could be restricted again if visitors do not adhere to social distancing guidelines or officials observe an unsafe number of large gatherings.”
The Corps of Engineers encourages all recreation area visitors t practice thorough water safety measures:
– Have and wear a proper-fitting life jacket when in or around the water.
– Pay close attention to young and inexperienced swimmers.
– Avoid using alcohol or drugs while in the water.
For more information, visit www.spk.usace.army.mil/Locations/Sacramento-District-Parks/ or visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Facebook page.