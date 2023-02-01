‘Where the Wild Things Live’ artist reception planned

For the February installment of its First Friday of the month event, the Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception to welcome the exhibit “Where the Wild Things Live,” featuring artist Sharon Barker.
“Barker’s photographs skillfully capture her wildlife subjects in all their natural glory. Her impeccable compositions allow us to get a full sense of the world in which each bird or animal thrives,” read a release issued by the gallery.
“Through her camera’s lens, we’re treated to the beautifully intricate detail in a bird’s wing, or the brilliant splashes of color that mark the plumage of a proud pheasant rooster. All of her images are made in natural light and minimal editing. This exhibit immerses us into the vibrant waterfowl habitat that Sharon’s artistic awareness captures so well.”
The “Where the Wild Things Live” artist reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
During the reception, live music will be played on the gallery’s baby grand piano while attendees browse the artwork on display.
The Orland Art Center Gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. through March 25.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.