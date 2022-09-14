Last month, California Water Service (Cal Water) recognized Willows as one of the top systems in the state for its reduction in water use during June and the city was recently named again as a top saver during July.
Cal Water said recently that along with its customers, the service was able to achieve a greater water use reduction over the preceding month for the third month in a row – all during a time of a persistent drought and the call for more conservation.
Cal Water said it reduced water use company-wide by 12.4% in July 2022 compared to July 2020, with 10 of its districts saving more than 15%. Willows was credited with saving 17.4% for July. In June, the city saved 18.7%.
Cal Water said it has urged customers to continue water-efficient practices and take advantage of rebates and free programs to achieve more conservation.
“We commend our customers’ conservation progress and their willingness to embrace golden lawns last month,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water, said in a statement. “As the drought worsens, we remain here to help customers keep saving more water every day, especially outdoors through the remainder of the hot summer months, when more conservation can be achieved.”
According to Cal Water, its customers throughout the state reduced their water use by 6.5% in May and 11.6% in June, compared to the same months in 2020. July’s reduction of 12.4% continues a trend of increased conservation by its customers.
The 10 Cal Water service areas that conserved more than 15% include:
– Antelope Valley, saving 33.2%
– Dixon, saving 22.5%
– Livermore, saving 16.8%
– Los Altos, saving 24.0%
– Marysville, saving 19.7%
– Mid-Peninsula, saving 16.4%
– Oroville, saving 30.3%
– Palos Verdes, saving 18.0%
– Westlake, saving 39.7%
– Willows, saving 17.4%
To get more information about drought resources, conservation rebates and programs, and water restrictions, visit drought.calwater.com. Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California.