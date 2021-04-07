The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will be conducting a Child Safety Seat Check-Up event on April 16.
According to a press release, in collaboration with the Glenn County Health Department, certified technicians will be available to provide education on how to properly use car seats, booster seats and seat belts for children.
“Our goal with each Child Safety Seat Check-Up event is to educate the public and enhance the safety of each and every child in a motor vehicle,” it was stated in the press release.
Technicians will inspect each seat for defects and determine if the seat is on a current recall list.
Various safety-related items and informational pamphlets will be available free of charge.
Additionally, technicians will assist parents with properly installing the child safety seat in their vehicle if needed.
The event will take place on Friday, April 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information, contact public information officer Tracy Hoover at the Willows CHP office at 934-5424.