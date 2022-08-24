Local fire departments and districts in Willows recently received several grants to purchase new equipment.
– The Willows Fire Department and the Willows Rural Fire Protection District were awarded a $15,000 grant by the California Fire Foundation for communications equipment. This comes after Willows Fire Chief Monck prepared the grant application requesting $55,000. According to officials, the department plans to leverage those monies as a local match for a future USDA grant.
– The Willows Volunteer Fire Department was awarded a $6,500 grant for Wildland personal protective equipment from the United Way of Northern California grant.
– The Glenn County Fire Chiefs Association was awarded a $10,000 regional grant from the Barceloux Tibesart Foundation to purchase two pagers for each of the region’s 13 fire departments. Officials said this award will be used as a USDA grant match to leverage up to $40,000. Elk Creek Fire will write the USDA grant as they have the best USDA match rate, according to officials, with a 25% match and 75% grant funded. As a result of their collective efforts, the Fire Chiefs Association will have $40,000 remaining to purchase emergency pagers, approximately eight for each department.
– The Willows Rural Fire Protection District was awarded a $100,000 grant to replace Engine 12, a small Type 6 fire engine.