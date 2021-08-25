Willows Bike and Car Show draws crowds for 35th year

Bringing together the community and car enthusiasts from far and wide, the 35th annual Willows Car and Bike Show returned for a weekend of family fun.
Colleen Worthington, secretary and treasurer of the Willows Car and Bike Association and one of the show’s organizers, said there were 182 cars and 50 bikes registered in this year’s show, which is the biggest turnout since the group took over the show ten years ago.
The event began on Friday evening with a show and shine, music, parade, vendors and awards.
Worthington said Friday night’s festivities were well attended, with a large crowd at the parade and dozens of vehicles and bikes participating.
The Glenn County K-9 Association kicked off festivities on Saturday morning with a donation motorcycle ride to benefit newly appointed K-9 dog Orion and Deputy Lemmon. The ride began at the Orland Firehouse, went through Elk Creek and ended at the car show.
The Willows Rotary Club also hosted a Pancake Breakfast in the Park Saturday morning, serving up fluffy pancakes for three hours prior to the start of the bike show.
This year’s honored guest at the Willows Car and Bike Show was 99-year-old Paul Niehues, who was also chosen as Veteran of the Month in August by the local VFW Auxiliary.
This year, People’s Choice, sponsored by Nomlaki Indians, went to Michael Sealey of Chico and his 1941 Dodge Coupe. Best of Show, sponsored by Safety Tire, went to Scott and Sherrie Cooper of Orland and their 1970 El Camino.
According to Worthington, the Best of Show in both categories are featured on all the artwork and on the t-shirts the following year.
In the last 10 years, the Willows Car and Bike Association has given out over $47,000 in scholarships to Glenn County high school students and another over $17,000 in donations to community events and needs with funds raised from the event.
Worthington said the Willows Car and Bike Association is always looking for new members and anyone interested in participating can attend their monthly meeting at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W Wood Street, Willows, on the third Wednesday of each month, starting at 6 p.m.
“Come be a part of the largest event of the year,” said Worthington.
For more information, visit the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook pag