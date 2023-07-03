Willows businesses and members of the Chamber of Commerce are being asked to take a survey as part of the development of Glenn County’s Broadband Strategic Plan.
Barbara Hayes, chief economic development officer for Rural County Representatives of California, said gathering experiences and thoughts from members of the business community about the county’s existing and potential broadband service and infrastructure is an important part of the planning process.
The survey, available online at https://survey123.argis.com, takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.
“Your responses to the questions in the survey will be reflected, collectively and anonymously, in the final countywide strategy and will play an important role in identifying the needs of our business community as we move forward with broadband infrastructure planning and development in a manner that ensures maximum connectivity for your business and our entire community,” Hayes added.
The Broadband Strategic Plan project is being funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration and is executed in partnership with Golden State Finance Authority (GSFA).
Glenn County is a member of GSFA, which is a joint powers authority governed by a board of directors composed of an elected county supervisor from each of its 40-member rural California counties.
Tilson Technology is the consulting firm conducting the survey and drafting the countywide broadband strategic plan.
The purpose of the countywide Broadband Strategic Plan is to illuminate and record the gaps in service and infrastructure within the county and its cities, so problems can be corrected, ultimately resulting in quality, accessible broadband for all residents and businesses across rural California, according to Hayes.
“The plans will also identify future opportunities to leverage and maximize robust broadband infrastructure that result in Smart Community applications – fire detection, air quality monitoring, road safety and weather monitoring, free community Wi-Fi, and such,” she added.
Hayes said input and information gathered from the survey will be valuable in identifying and prioritizing Smart Community applications.