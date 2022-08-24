Willows Car and Bike Show returns for 36th year

The 36th annual Willows Car and Bike Show took over Jensen Park last weekend for a two-day festival geared toward car enthusiasts and the community.
Colleen Worthington, secretary and treasurer of the Willows Car and Bike Association and one of the show’s organizers, said there were 118 cars registered, which was down quite a bit from last year.
“However, the mini trucks were up to 16 and bikes were up to 52 which is about double of what they normally are,” said Worthington. “All in all it was well attended and went well.”
While the hot weather kept some attendees and vendors at home, Worthington said organizers were anticipating a bit of a dip in attendance since last year’s show was a banner year as the event came out of the COVID-19 pandemic-related hiatus.
The event began on Friday evening with a show and shine, music, parade, vendors and awards before festivities continued all day on Saturday, starting with a Pancake Breakfast in the Park on Saturday morning, where the Willows Rotary Club served up fluffy pancakes for three hours prior to the start of the bike show.
This year, People’s Choice, sponsored by the Willows Thrift Store, went to George Nichas of Chico and his 1964 Malibu convertible. Best of Show, sponsored by Safety Tire, went to Dave Stanger of Cottonwood and his 1971 GTO. Best of Show in the specialty class, sponsored by Ace Hardware, went to Don Marton of Oroville and his 1959 Matchless Typhon.
According to Worthington, the Best of Show in both categories are featured on all the artwork and T-shirts the following year.
In the last 12 years, the Willows Car and Bike Association has given out over $53,000 in scholarships to Glenn County high school students and another over $24,000 in donations to community events and needs with funds raised from the event.
“If it wasn’t for our sponsors basically covering the major expenses as well as entry fees, vendor fees, and spectators buying merchandise and raffle tickets, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” said Worthington.
Worthington said the Willows Car and Bike Association is always looking for new members and anyone interested in participating can attend the monthly meeting at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W. Wood St., Willows, on the third Wednesday of each month, starting at 6 p.m.
“Several of our group are wanting to step down, retire and travel,” said Worthington. “We are looking for people that want to join us and do great things for our students and community. We are also looking for a webmaster to work on our website.”
For more information, visit the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook page.