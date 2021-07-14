The Willows Area Chamber of Commerce will host the first annual “Old 99 Days” event in Willows in August.
“This event will feature a wide range of activities harkening back to the days of Old Highway 99 being the main road through Glenn County,” it was stated in a press release.
The event will take place from Aug. 14 through Aug. 20.
The Chamber is using the event to focus on bringing people from outside the county into Willows with events and information, according to the press release, including an event about the Willows Airport and when General Jimmy Doolittle trained there for World War II and Lt. Floyd Nolta who invented air tankers and air seeding in Willows.
There will also be a “Bounty of the County Dinner” showcasing locally-grown crops, such as rice, olives, corn, walnuts, almonds, cheese and more. The farm-to-fork-type dinner will take place on Aug. 19. Tickets will be sold at the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce and by Chamber directors.
According to the press release, the week-long celebration will also include a community-wide sale and health fair, Willows Museum Night, ‘50s costume contest and movie night at the Last Stand, Poker Run and Cars and Caffeine with Carte Blanche and more.
“As a way to encourage local children to understand about the importance of local agriculture-and especially our rice history, there will be a fun Rice Krispy Decorating contest – and an opportunity to discuss rice and crops in a fun way with the younger people in the community,” it was stated in the press release.
Marlena Sparkman, chairperson of the “Old 99 Days” and Chamber membership director, said she thought of the idea because she went up Route 66 before and saw the attractions and tourism it created. She hopes to create this event as a tourist attraction for Willows that can help add additional revenue and interest in the local community.
For more information on participating in “Old 99 Days,” contact Sparkman at 616-8638 or the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150.
For more information on exact event dates and times, visit the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Updates will be made and tickets for the dinner will be on sale starting in August.