The Willows Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local through a “February Frenzy” campaign.
All people have to do is spend a minimum of $10 at any Willows retail store or service business, write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and drop it off in the “Madness Month” mailbox outside of the chamber office, 103 S. Plumas Street, Willows.
“Every week, one receipt will be drawn to win $50 in cash,” read a release issued by the Willows Chamber of Commerce. “At the end of the month, all receipts are reentered. One lucky winner will take home $100 in cash!”
According to the release, the $50 cast drawings will happen on Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28.
The final drawing for $100 in cash will be on Wednesday, March 2,” read the release.
Madness month campaigns are also slated to take place in May, August and November 2022.
A total of $300 will be given away during each Madness Month, according to the release. “Enter now to win some cash!,” read the release. “You don’t want to miss this amazing opportunity!”