To address the many changes that come with age and the way these changes can affect the complex skills needed to drive, the Willows area California Highway Patrol will offer a free Age Well, Drive Smart class for older drivers.
According to a release issued by the Willows area CHP, the class will provide older drivers with the tools necessary for driving safer and longer.
“This is a great way for our seniors to educate themselves, evaluate their driving abilities and improve their driving skills,” it was stated in the release. ‘The class covers various topics ranging from California driving laws and safe driving practices to the effects of aging on a person’s ability to drive safely.”
The two hour class, open to drivers 65 years of age or older, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10 from 1-3 p.m. at the Willows CHP Office, located at 464 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows.
“It is not uncommon for senior drivers to be unaware or deny changes in their physical or mental conditions which negatively affect their ability to drive safely,” it was stated in the release. “Therefore, the program includes a self-assessment component to assist senior drivers with identifying these changes and providing possible corrective options.”
According to the release, funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more information, call Officer Tracy Hoover at 934-5424.