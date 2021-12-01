Willows City Council appoints new city manager

After serving as the interim city manager since Aug. 16, Marti Brown was appointed to the permanent city manager position by the Willows City Council last week.
“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Marti Brown as our new city manager,” said Mayor Larry Domenighini. “She brings an extensive background and experience to the position and will be a good fit for the city of Willows. I look forward to her long tenure.”
Vice-Mayor Gary Hansen said when Brown was brought in as interim city manager she hit the ground running.
“I was extremely impressed with her work ethic, management skills and her ability to tackle several urgent matters of extreme importance in a very effective manner,” said Hansen. “I welcome her to the permanent city manager position and look forward to a long working relationship as we move the city of Willows forward into the future.”
Brown’s appointment comes after the resignation of long-time Fire Chief Wayne Peabody, who also served as interim city manager since 2016. Peabody submitted his resignation in August.
Brown said her priorities moving forward are to support the Council by implementing their collective vision and goals for the city, help get the city’s fiscal house in order, help bring stability and structure to the organization and to increase private investment and economic development.
“I am grateful to the City Council for their support and I look forward to continuing to serve both the Council and the citizens of Willows,” said Brown.