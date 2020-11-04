Willows courthouse to be renovated, expanded

The historic Glenn County Superior Courthouse is being renovated and expanded, and the facility – located in Willows – will be closed starting in December until further notice for the project.
The two-story courthouse was originally built in 1894, is about 16,100 square feet in size and only has one courtroom, along with another room that is sometimes used as a makeshift courtroom.
The project aims to improve security, functionality and increase efficiency.
Sharif Elmallah, court executive officer in Glenn County, said the local court currently operates in three different facilities – the historic courthouse in Willows, a facility in Orland and an additional office space in Willows.
“One of the major goals is to consolidate our various locations into one location,” Elmallah said. “... The existing courthouse in Willows is being renovated and expanded to be able to fit all of our services under one roof.”
Elmallah said the original courtroom will be renovated, but they'll also add two more in the new construction area.
According to the California Courts website, there is a planned two-story addition that will be located behind the courthouse – which will house clerk's offices and court operations, two courtrooms, the sheriff and holding areas for in-custody defendants.
They will also be able to have a jury waiting room, Elmallah said.
With the expansion, the courthouse would grow to be about 41,867 square feet.
He said one of the key portions for the renovation is seismic strengthening since it's an older building.
The authorized project budget, according to the website, is about $46,413,000.
He said some work has been in progress but most work will be done after they vacate the building in December. There is currently a two-year timeline, Elmallah said, but it can vary.
“We're excited about it for a lot of reasons,” Elmallah said. “We think it will increase the court's ability to provide quality services and access to justice in the community. By having an updated and modern facility, that makes it easier for us to serve the community.”
Willows courthouse closure
According to a press release from the Glenn County Superior Court, effective Dec. 19, the Glenn County Superior Courthouse, located at 526 W Sycamore St., Willows, will be closed until further notice for construction.
Beginning Dec. 21, Willows Courthouse operations will transfer to other facilities. Administration will transfer to 119 N Butte St., Willows; the clerk's office and select courtroom operations will transfer to 123 S Murdock St., Willows; and select courtroom operations will transfer to the court's facility in Orland, 821 E South St.
Specific hearing location and time information will be provided in notices mailed by the court and any questions can be answered by phone at 934-6446.
Public access hours are not changing and can be viewed at www.glenncourt.ca.gov/general-info/hours.shtml.