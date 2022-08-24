Willows credited as top water saver

With an ongoing drought and the call for water users in California to cut back on its use, California Water Service (Cal Water) recently recognized Willows as one of the top systems in the state for its reduction in water use.
The State Water Resources Control Board published its conservation data last week for June 2022. That data showed that statewide water use was 7.6% lower than June 2020 and double the statewide savings in May 2022.
“During the hot and dry summer, water use typically increases substantially because plants are thirstier,” the board said in its report. “So, the fact that we saw more water savings in June suggests that aggressive actions taken by the state and by local suppliers are taking hold.”
On June 10, the State Water Board’s most recent conservation emergency regulation went into effect. The emergency regulation “bans irrigation of decorative grass on commercial, industrial, and institutional premises and requires suppliers to implement the water-saving actions that they included in Level 2 of their water shortage contingency plans.”
The board expected that the ban would save between 156,000 acre-feet and 260,000 acre-feet per year, the equivalent of water used by 780,000 households in a year, officials said. The board also said that water use prohibitions that were adopted in January also are in effect.
“Although we are now trending toward saving more water, we need to make up for lost ground from past months to meet the 15% statewide conservation goal,” the board said. “Doing so will require more water action on everyone’s part. The state continues to experience a profound temperature-driven shift to drier conditions, known as aridification. Statewide average rain for January through March 2022 was under 2 inches compared to nearly 7 inches in January through March 2021, and compared to over 11 inches for the 30-year average.”
Of the more than 420 water systems in California, the state recognized 72 systems that reduced water use by at least 15% in June. Cal Water said its districts, such as Willows, made up 10% of those top water savers. Those districts include:
– East Los Angeles, saving 17.2%
– Bakersfield, saving 16.9%
– Willows, saving 18.7%
– Marysville, saving 18.9%
– Antelope Valley, saving 21.1%
– Los Altos, saving 24.6%
– Westlake, saving 33.4%
Cal Water said that “company-wide,” it reduced water use by 11.6% compared to June 2020.
“Summer is typically when the greatest opportunity for water savings exists, because so much water use occurs outdoors,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water, said in a statement. “We are encouraged by our customers’ conservation progress in June and remind them that we are here to help, so that – together – we can see even greater savings through the remainder of the summer months.”
Cal Water said its customers’ ability to conserve water resulted in 52% higher savings than the June 2022 statewide average. It also urged customers to continue water-efficient practices and take advantage of Cal Water rebates and free programs to further the conservation effort.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.