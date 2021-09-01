Willows Fire Chief Wayne Peabody submitted his resignation to the city last week.
“I have placed my resignation with the city of Willows for a job opportunity with Andersen Fire Protection District,” said Peabody. “My last day with Willows will be Sept. 17.”
Peabody has acted as the Willows Fire Chief for several years in addition to stepping in and serving as the interim city manager.
Recently Peabody handed the reins of his city manager position to Marti Brown, who will continue to serve as interim city manager.
Brown said the city has already started laying the groundwork to recruit and hire a new Fire Chief.