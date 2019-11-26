The Willows Fire Department announced Thursday, Nov. 21, that the fire department would switch from being a self-dispatched agency to being dispatched by the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit.
According to the department’s Facebook page, the move will make it so they’ll be able to respond to calls immediately – as soon as they’re toned out.
“Not only should this move lead to faster response times, but our responders will always be in contact with a dispatcher and no matter the time of night or day,” it was stated in a post. “This is a big step for us, and we know it won’t be one without glitches and growing pains, but this is just another way we are always looking to better serve the community and improve our operations.”
“Thank you everyone for your understanding, patience and support,” it was stated in the post. “And thank you to Cal Fire TGU, we look forward to working with you all.”