Willows Fire Department personnel are continuing to work toward bringing advanced life support to the local department and the plan is to put a sales tax measure on the November ballot.
Glenn County has taxed ambulance resources – with there being only two ambulances in the county, said Nate Monck, an engineer with the Willows Fire Department.
These ambulances can also be called to help in neighboring counties – such as Tehama, Butte or Colusa.
Monck said with Glenn County only having one hospital, ambulances often drive to Chico when transporting patients, which also puts a strain on these resources and affects response time.
“There is an ambulance shortage but it’s not getting fixed,” Monck said. “There’s no money in ambulances. The medicare reimbursement rate is low so they’re not making money.”
So, the Willows Fire Department is seeking to add four firefighter/paramedics who will be able to provide advanced life support care – as well as perform firefighter-related duties. They would also be adding an assistant chief position and current fire department employees would also be upgraded to paramedics.
They would also be bringing on new medications, tools and procedures that can be used to help patients before the ambulance arrives – such as cardiac monitors so they can identify and treat heart attacks; they would be able to start IVs and give medications; perform intubations and breath for patients; and more.
Monck said he has seen people start to have seizures or continue to be in pain due to something that can be fixed while waiting for an ambulance, they just don’t have the tools to do it.
Another reason they are seeking to provide advanced life support through the fire department is that if there were an additional ambulance in Glenn County, it could still be called away.
“(This model is) the only way that we can guarantee that there are always paramedics in the city of Willows,” Monck said.
In order to pay for this, the plan is to put a 3/4 percent sales tax measure on the November ballot.
He said they wanted to do a sales tax instead of a parcel assessment is that people who don’t necessarily live in Willows but may be buying food at the store or eating at restaurants within the city would be paying for the services as well and may need to utilize them.
Monck said they are waiting to get the final blessing to put it on the ballot and give the measure a name.
A supermajority – 66.6 percent – of voters would need to vote “yes” in order for the tax to pass, he said.
“It’s a special tax assessment and it can’t be touch or put into anything other than public safety,” Monck said. “If they vote for it, the money is protected and it’s never going to go away from the fire department.”