Willows Fire Department to host annual Bean Feed

The Willows Fire Department will host its annual Bean and Tri-Tip Feed fundraiser in March.
The event will take place in a drive-through format – no indoor seating will be available.
The event raises money to purchase gear and equipment for the fire department’s volunteers.
The fundraiser will take place on March 7 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the fire department, 445 S Butte St., Willows. Meals will be served by donation – there is no minimum price.
For more information, call 934-3322.
Other fire department fundraisers
– The Capay Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual fundraiser dinner on March 7 from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Capay Elementary School on the corner of Fourth and Cutting avenues.
The menu will include barrel-smoked chicken, green salad, potato salad, garlic bread and orange jello, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Food will be served in a drive-through, take-out format and tickets cost $10 per meal.
Donations can be made to Capay Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Fourth Ave., Orland.
– The Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department is not able to host its annual Tri-Tip and Chicken Barbecue this year, however, they will be hosting a gun raffle, according to the department’s Facebook page.
Six guns will be raffled off on Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. – it will be streamed on Facebook.
The winner must be 18 years old or above and taxes and fees are the responsibility of the owner.
It’s asked that people contact on of the Bayliss firefighters to purchase tickets – which cost $20 each.
For more information, visit the Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.