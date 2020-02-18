The Willows Fire Department is hosting their annual bean feed fundraiser at the firehouse on March 1.
Tim Danley, the volunteer president, said funds raised from the event go to help the department purchase things like equipment and uniforms as well as day-to-day fire department operations.
There will also be a bake sale for the fire department auxiliary – which helps out the fire department with things like get-togethers and supports the firefighters if there is a long-term emergency happening.
Danley said the feed will include beans, rice, tri-tip, salad and garlic bread – there will also be a vegetarian pot of beans available.
While the firefighters start serving meals at 11 a.m., they start cooking the beans around 4 a.m. the morning of the feed.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Danley said.
He said last year, they fed more than 650 people.
“It’s great to have everyone come down to the fire department,” Danley said. … “You come to events like this, you get to know the people who are responding to the emergencies.”
The bean feed will be on Sunday, March 1, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Willows Fire Department, 445 S Butte St., Willows.
Donations are accepted – there isn’t a set price, people can give what they can for the department.
“It’s nice to have the community come together over a pot of beans,” Danley said.