The Willows Fire Department was buzzing with activity on the morning of Oct. 29, not because of a local emergency, but for the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the department since 1983.
Willows Fire Department Engineer Timothy Danley said the pancake breakfast raises money for the department’s Public Education Fund.
“Our Public Education Fund goes toward purchasing materials and hosting training events for the public on fire safety and other potential emergency scenarios,” said Danley.
According to Danley, 268 people were served up a hearty breakfast of pancakes, sausages and eggs during the event this year while mingling with local fire personnel. Milk, juice and coffee were also available to complete the meal.
Firefighters cleared the apparatus bay of the station and filled it with tables and chairs so attendees could stay and enjoy their meal, but take away options were also available for those that could not stay.
Keeping with the format of the previous year, this year’s breakfast did not have a set ticket price. Instead, the station only accepted donations in any amount as the cost of admission.
“We greatly appreciate the community for coming out to support us,” said Danley. “Your contributions and support make our mission possible.”
Danley said station personnel begin prepping for the annual event in the early morning hours on the day of the event in preparation for the four-hour breakfast.
“We begin setting up and preparing food starting at 5 a.m., two hours before we start serving,” said Danley. “This gives us enough time to ensure our members are fed a good breakfast beforehand, as well as gives us a good head start on cooking for the community.”
Sponsors of this year’s pancake breakfast include Titus Properties and Titus Construction.