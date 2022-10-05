During a Willows City Council meeting held Sept. 13, the council accepted $100,000 in USDA Facilities Grant Funding on behalf of the Willows Fire Department.
Willows Fire Chief Nathan Monck said the city council approved $90,000 for the Willows Fire Department’s budget to replace old and outdated or non-functioning life safety equipment as part of the fiscal year 2022/23 budget.
“These funds were designated to be spent on new fire hoses ($40,000), fire nozzles ($15,000), automatic external defibrillators ($6,500), structural firefighting equipment ($10,500), a thermal imaging camera ($12,000) and a mini-split AC unit ($6,000) for the fire station,” said Monck. “In addition, these funds were approved with the understanding that Willows Fire Department staff would continue to seek grant funding for replacement of self-contained breathing apparatuses and radios.”
As a result of seeking this grant fund, Monck said the Willows Fire Department recently applied for and was successfully awarded a $100,000 Community Facilities Grant from the USDA.
“This grant application requires a local funds match of 45%, which will leverage another 55% of USDA funds,” said Monck. “The end result is that the Willows Fire Department will be able to use previously approved capital improvement funds in the amount of $81,820 to leverage the additional $100,000 – more than doubling the city of Willows’ purchasing power for fire department emergency response equipment and infrastructure.”
With an additional $100,000 in grant funds, Monck said the Willows Fire Department will be able to purchase all the equipment previously outlined, as well as begin upgrades and replacement of other needed equipment that was not budgeted for in fiscal year 2022/23 due to fiscal constraints.
With city council approval, these funds will be used to replace handheld and mobile radios, emergency pagers, and the installation of a reliable station alerting system, said Monck.
“As promised, the Willows Fire Department is committed to aggressively seeking external revenue sources, including grants, to improve the firefighting capacity of the Willows Fire Department,” said Monck. “The Willows Fire Department continuously strives to be prudent with valuable taxpayer funds, and works to make every dollar count in an impactful way.
The Willows Fire Department wishes to thank the USDA, city council and city staff for their work and collaboration on this project.”