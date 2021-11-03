The Forest Supervisor’s office in Willows reopened to the public on Tuesday and began selling Christmas tree permits.
Christmas tree permits can be purchased for $10 each, limited to one per household, according to a release issued by the Forest Service, and the number of permits is limited and will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are good for this year only.
Permits can be purchased by mail or in person at the Willows, Upper Lake or Covelo forest offices. The Willows office, located at 825 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, is open 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, with a one-hour closure for lunch from 12-1 p.m. daily. Permits can also be purchased at other area locations, including Upper Lake Grocery, 160 E. State Route 20, Upper Lake; M&M Feed, 74540 Hill Road, Covelo; Keith’s Family Foods, 76201 Covelo Road, Covelo; or the Sacramento River Discovery Center, 1000 Sale Lane, Red Bluff.
To purchase a permit by mail, please complete the mail order form, available at https://tinyurl.com/3ve8e87r, and print name, mailing address and phone number for each permit purchased. Include a check or money order made out to “USDA Forest Service” for $10 for each permit and send it to either the Willows, Upper Lake or Covelo office with “Christmas Tree Permit” written on the outside of the envelope. Mail-in requests received after December 14 will not be filled.
Persons must be at least 18 years old to purchase the permit and all Christmas tree permit sales are final; no refunds will be made.
According to the release, Christmas tree cutting will be allowed only in specific areas in the Mendocino National Forest. The permittee will receive a map of the forest and a tree tag and permits may be used to cut a tree in any authorized area within the Mendocino National Forest.
When heading out to the forest to cut a Christmas tree, Forest officials remind visitors to follow these important tips for a safe and enjoyable experience:
– Plan your trip and check the weather forecast.
– Bring plenty of warm clothes, water, food, tire chains, shovels, a saw or axe to cut your tree and a tarp and rope to bring it home.
– Keep vehicles on designated roads and be prepared for changing weather and road conditions. Be aware of safety hazards when traveling through a burned area.
– Carry emergency equipment in vehicles and remember there may not be cell phone coverage.
– Cut the tree early in the season before favorite cutting areas can’t be reached because of snow.
– Make sure you are cutting a tree on the Mendocino National Forest and not on other federal, state or private lands.
– Cut the tree as close as possible to the ground and leave as little of a stump as possible.
– Attach the permit on the tree where it will be easily visible with the tree packed or tied on your vehicle for transport home.
