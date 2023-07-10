A Willows resident who is enrolled as a first-year student at Humboldt State University has been awarded a California Water Service Group scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
Gabrielle Brock was one of 348 applicants for the scholarship and one of only 12 to receive the funding.
She will be using her $5,000 scholarship as she studies zoology at the university.
"My lifelong passion for animals started at a young age,” Brock said. “I preferred playing with stuffed animals over dolls. Throughout high school, I have been taking dual enrollment courses at Butte College, allowing me to accumulate enough credits to be just five credits away from obtaining my Associate’s Degree upon graduation.”
She will be attending Cal Poly Humboldt, where she plans to complete her Bachelor's Degree in just two years, thanks to the credits Brock has already earned.
“After that, I plan to pursue my Master's Degree and PhD. Ultimately, my goal is to work with animals across the world. I am interested in conducting research and participating in conservation efforts to help various species thrive,” Brock added. “Working with animals has always been a dream of mine, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. I aspire to work with a diverse range of animals on every continent, which may seem like a lofty goal, but it is one that I am determined to achieve."
As part of its commitment to investing in the communities it serves, California Water Service Group awarded $75,000 in scholarships to 12 students living in its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington service areas for the 2023-2024 academic year.
“These recipients are truly remarkable students who are already making their mark on the world, and they will undoubtedly inspire others to do the same,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, CWSG president and CEO. “We are proud to offer these scholarships to ease the financial burden of college for these students, who have so aptly displayed their commitment to improving lives around them.”
The annual scholarships are part of CWSG’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit organization.
CWSG is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than two-million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.