The Willows High School Junior Class will have a fundraiser at Mar-Val Food Stores, 517 S Tehama St., Willows.
The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last,
All dinners will be take out and will include three slices of tri-tip, garlic bread, salad, water and a cookie. The suggested donation is $5. All proceeds will go toward the junior class organizing the senior prom.
To pick up a dinner, go to the west entrance of the store – dinners will be by the bakery.
For more information, call Jessica Sandoval at 517-2522.