Color Me Crazy!
The second annual Color Me Crazy Walk/Run 3K is coming up – which includes colorful powder raining down on participants.
Sarah Hoffman, recreation coordinator with the Willows Recreation Department, said the event was started because the department wanted to add more activities for the community.
The day includes an “after race” party at Jensen Park.a
Hoffman said they plan to have some activities, like possibly a bounce house, along with food vendors and music. However, they’re still working on finalizing everything.
Last year, Hoffman said there were about 135 participants, including children and adults.
“It went really well last year so I’m hoping for maybe an extra 20 people,” she said.
The event will take place on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and start and end at Jensen Park in Willows.
Registration costs $25 for people 19 years and older; $15 for those between 9 and 18 years; and is free for children under 8 years old.
People can preregister at www.willowsrecreation.com.
Preregistration ends on Friday, Aug. 2, and comes with a “swag bag,” Hoffman said.
There is also limited day of registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.