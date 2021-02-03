Willows house collapses during structure fire

Local fire personnel from multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Saturday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Willows Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the area of north Crawford and Walnut streets, according to a press release from the department.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence. One resident told personnel that an occupant may have still been inside the building, so an interior attack along with a search was launched.
During the attack, the back of the structure collapsed. A second alarm was struck, calling for mutual aid from Artois and Orland, according to the department.
The search concluded after the second occupant was located safely outside of the structure. Operations then turned to interior and defensive attack to quell the flames and protect neighboring structures.
By 10:30 p.m., the fire was contained and all mop-up operations concluded.
One occupant suffered minor injuries during their escape from the fire – no other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.