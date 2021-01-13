A Willows man was arrested on Saturday following the suspicious death of an infant, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call from the 100 block of W Sycamore Street in Willows regarding a 2-month-old girl that was not breathing. The caller advised CPR was in progress.
According to the press release, the Willows Fire Department, Westside Ambulance and Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the residence and the infant was transported by ambulance to the Willows Airport – Enloe Flight Care flew the infant to UC Davis Hospital for treatment.
At around 4:45 p.m. on the same date, UC David notified the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office that the infant had died. According to the press release, the nurse reported that the infant’s death was considered suspicious.
Investigators from the Glenn Investigative Task Force were called out for the incident and assumed the investigation into the infant’s death.
According to the press release, t around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the infant’s father, Joshua Jeenen Lee, 18, was taken into custody on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and willful cruelty to a child, both felonies. He was transported and booked into Glenn County Jail with his bail set at $110,000.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Lopeteguy at 934-6431.