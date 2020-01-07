A Willows man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 5:10 p.m., Juan D. Escobar, 20, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet south on Highway 99W, south of County Road 57.
According to the press release, due to Escobar’s alleged level of intoxication, he made an unsafe turning movement and allowed his vehicle to leave the lane. The Chevrolet traveled in a southwesterly direction, where the vehicle collided with the dirt embankment and overturned.
The vehicle came to a rest on its side within an irrigation canal. After the collision, Escobar exited the vehicle and was assisted by a passing motorist.
He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Escobar suffered minor injuries – including a laceration to the left hand.