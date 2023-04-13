When the Monday Afternoon Club started in Willows more than 116 years ago, few women worked outside the home. Most had time to meet on a Monday afternoon to have tea, organize social events and raise money for worthy causes.
The Monday Afternoon Club is looking to become active again with service to the community, social events, fundraisers, afternoon teas and much more, with the hopes to put a more youthful face on an old organization.
The first brainstorming meeting of the re-formed group is 12 p.m., Monday, April 17 at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Women of all ages are welcome to attend the meeting and share ideas, thoughts on how to reform the club.
It has been years since the club has been active, with its last known member passing away last year, according to the Chamber of Commerce.
"Congratulations to the relaunching of the Monday Afternoon Club,” said Lou Roberts, past district president and member of the Women’s Club in Anderson. “When I joined the Hamilton City Women’s Club in 1979 I was was told the Willows Club was our support club. Through the years I have met and loved many of their members. When Jean Van Bargen passed last year she was the last member. I am so happy to see it coming alive again.”
Although its primary purpose was to serve as a literary outlet for women, in years past the Monday Afternoon Club was active with city events, education, and outside organizations.
Former projects on the club included domestic violence awareness and prevention, raising money for the Willows Fire Department, workshops, sponsoring free swim days at the city pool, scholarships and youth programs.
The Willows Monday Afternoon Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which was organized on April 24, 1890, and duly chartered by President William McKinley and Congress on March 2, 1901.