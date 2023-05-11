The Willows Monday Afternoon Club has now officially re-formed and organizers are inviting the women of Willows, Orland and the surrounding areas to join in the fun and camaraderie.
Afternoon Club meetings are held the third Monday of every month at 12 p.m. at the Black Bear Diner, 246 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The next meeting will be May 15.
“If this time is during your lunch-break, please feel free to join us for all or part of the meeting, whenever possible,” said club member Marie Brayman. “Women of all ages are welcome.”
The Monday Afternoon Club supports several worthy causes. At its first meeting members voted to re-start community projects by once again offering high school scholarships.
In years past, the club proudly supported of the Willows Fire Department and successfully fund-raised and purchased a thermal imaging camera and new turnout gear, the personal protective equipment used by firefighters.
The Willows Monday Afternoon Club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, which was organized on April 24, 1890, and duly chartered by President William McKinley and Congress on March 2, 1901.