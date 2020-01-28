Willows Museum meeting postponed Glenn County Transcript Jan 28, 2020 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Willows Museum’s annual meeting that was scheduled for Feb. 9 is being postponed until a later date due to the guest speaker being unavailable. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Willows Museum Postpone Meeting Guest Speaker Date Recommended for you 47° Clear Marysville, CA (95901) Today Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Clear to partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: January 28, 2020 @ 10:24 pm Full Forecast Weather Sponsored By: Online Poll Are you concerned about the rising tensions with North Korea? Share your views with us. You voted: Not at all. It just seems like a lot of back-and-forth talk. Yes. I'm growing very worried over what might happen. If it keeps up, I might be a little more concerned. I think there are much larger things to concern us as a country. It's hard to tell; I can't take the leader of either country seriously. Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice Blotter: January 22, 2020Sites Reservoir to receive $6 millionCommunity, cars and foodNew cafe coming to WillowsPolice Blotter: January 1, 2020VOLLEYBALL: Local players receive all-league spotsEquipment show returns to Colusa CountyOrland Raceway Awards BanquetPolice Blotter: January 15, 2020Sites Project Authority hiring executive director ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Facebook willowsjournal Follow us on Twitter Tweets by appealdemocrat Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Community News ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance? Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order 120218: Classroom notes Franklin 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee Auditions for 9 to 5 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships Submit a Letter Express your opinion! Fill out this form to submit a Letter to the Editor. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView