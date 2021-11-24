Willows native receives prestigious scholarship

Bailey Morrell, of Willows, was among 24 high achieving National Junior Hereford Association members to be awarded numerous scholarships during the 2021 American Hereford Association Annual Meeting and Conference in Kansas City last month.
Ten scholarships of $10,000 are given by the Vanier Family for a total of $100,000 in HYFA scholarships annually to help support their higher-education goals.
Morrell, recipient of a 2021 Vanier Scholarship, is a senior at Colorado State University, studying agricultural education/agricultural literacy, according to a release issued by The Hereford Youth Foundation of America.
“She intends to pursue law school in California after earning her undergraduate degree, promising to serve agriculturalists with honesty and integrity when fighting for our water and our future,” read the release. “She refuses to let this trying time make her anything but stronger and more dedicated to the future of agriculture.”
According to the release, the scholarship fund is the cornerstone of HYFA and countless youth are the benefactors of its mission. This last fiscal year, the foundation celebrated net assets reaching an all time high of 5.4 million dollars and $186,000 was given back to Hereford youth to assist with their college educations.