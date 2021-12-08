The Willows City Council authorized refinancing the city’s USDA sewage bond totaling $5,467,000 late last month, as well as bonding for additional funds resulting in a new bond totaling $8,230,000.
According to a release issued by the city, the refinancing will bring more than $1 million in cost savings to the city and its Enterprise Fund over the next 25 years.
“Because of the nation’s historic low interest rates, the city is able to refinance its sewage bond and save $1.35 million dollars, as well as fund another $3.3 million in urgently needed sewage system upgrades,” said Mayor Larry Domenighini.
Most of the city’s sewage infrastructure was constructed between 1910 and 1920, it was stated in the release, and, on average, sewage infrastructure has a life expectancy of 40-50 years.
“The city has benefitted from more than 100 years of sewage collections requiring relatively few major upgrades,” read the release. “Now, however, it’s time to focus on major acquisition and construction of additions, betterments, extensions and improvements to the city’s sewage collection system.”
To further support these improvements, the City Council also recently conducted a Proposition 218 Rate Study and approved a long overdue sewage rate increase.
The City’s Debt Management Policy, which was enacted on September 8, 2020, sets a threshold of net present value savings of at least three percent of the par amount of the obligation being refunded to justify such a refunding. According to the release, this refunding is projected to exceed that threshold and generate a whopping 18 percent net present value of savings – a financial metric that seeks to capture the total value of a potential investment opportunity.
“By refinancing the City’s long standing sewage debt, we will reduce our interest rate from 4.125% to approximately 2.37% resulting in more than $1 million in savings to the Sewage Fund,” said Councilmember Kerri Warren. “Plus, we will finance more than $3 million in critical improvements to our sewage system. It’s a win-win for the City!”