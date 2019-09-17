More than 100 people gathered in Willows for the annual candlelight vigil in remembrance of the terrorist attack that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.
Last week was the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed and injured thousands and the Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 hosted the candlelight vigil at Willows Memorial Hall in order to remember tragic event.
“I believe the importance is to inform the world that we will always remember and never forget 9/11,” said VFW Commander Dennis James. “... Without us having a remembrance, it would be lost.”
VFW Chaplain George Christ said the younger generation may not know about what happened on Sept. 11, 2001, and continuing to host remembrances will continue to make people aware.
The ceremony began with an opening prayer and the presentation of colors by the Willows Fire Department.
During the ceremony, the first responders present for the ceremony – such as the Willows Fire Department, Glenn County Sheriff’s Department and EMTs – were asked to stand and face the crowd as they were honored.
“We would like to just take a moment to recognize our first responders here,” James said during the ceremony. “We appreciate you so much and what you do for the community, your being here for us … I just really think if you see them out and about, doing their jobs, a nice ‘hello’ and ‘thank you for your service’ would be appreciated.”
James said the ceremony is a time to remember the events of what happened and people’s response to it, how the country came together.
“We have differences between us, all of us do, but when it’s time for us to stand together, we’re there,” he said.
After the candles were lit and the closing prayer, Ernie Dowden performed “Taps” followed by Dave Alexander, a Highland Piper, performing on the bagpipes.
American flag art contest
Susan Cooper, youth coordinator for the VFW, announced the winners of an American flag art contest the local VFW had in an effort to start a dialogue about 9/11 with younger students.
It was open to all kindergarten through fifth-grade classes in Glenn County.
The first-place class this year will receive a pizza party, second place will receive an ice cream party and the classes that tied for third place will get a doughnut party.
- First place – Mrs. Berens’ kindergarten class from Murdock Elementary School.
- Second place – Mrs. Steagall and Mrs. Houtman’s fifth- and sixth-grade class from Princeton Elementary school.
- Tied for third place – Ms. Shackelford and Mrs. Houtman’s first- and second-grade class from Princeton Elementary, and Mrs. Pierce and Mrs. Houtman’s third- and fourth-grade class also from Princeton Elementary.