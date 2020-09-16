A Willows man was arrested for allegedly threatening to harm a Butte County resident, and his friends, who was working to organize a luncheon to benefit Bear Fire survivors, according to a press release.
On Sept. 12, Butte County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by a Butte County resident who was using social media to organize the luncheon at Lakeside Market in Oroville. He reported that an unknown individual contacted him on Facebook and threatened to use a firearm to kill the resident and his friends.
The sheriff’s office sent additional patrol to patrol Lakeside Market and conducted an investigation.
They determined an individual who resides in Willows was suspected of posting the threats.
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office personnel served a search warrant in the 800 block of Plumas Street on the evening of Sept. 12.
During the service of the warrant, detectives contacted Songkham Sirivongsa, 40, of Willows, and located evidence that led them to believe Sirivongsa was the individual who sent the threatening messages.
Detectives also located a firearm and ammunition inside the residence.
Sirivongsa was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats and was booked into Butte County Jail on $50,000 bail.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at Butte County Superior Court today (Wednesday) at 3 p.m.
According to the press release, based on the investigation, detectives determined that Sirivongsa is prohibited from possessing a firearm and detectives will be working with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for him in Glenn County for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Anyone with additional information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Tristan Harper or Deputy Daniel King at 538-7671.