Suffering major injuries, a Willows woman was transported by medical helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico on Feb. 6, after she crashed her vehicle on Highway 162 near County Road 302.
California Highway Patrol reported Stesha Thuemler, 37, was driving a 2004 Land Rover Discovery eastbound on the highway around 10 a.m. at 55 mph when she allowed the vehicle to cross the double yellow lines in the oncoming lane, overcorrected back onto the shoulder of the roadway and down a dirt and grass embankment.
The Land Rover collided with a large rock and fencing before rolling several time and coming to rest in a field on its roof approximately 98 feet from the road, CHP said.
Thuemler, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was attended to by medical personnel on scene previous to being transported to the hospital.
CHP said the incident is still under investigation.