Willows rest area closure extended through March 31

Caltrans announced last week that the long-term closures of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas in Glenn County have been extended through March 31, 2022.
The time extension is required because of supply chain delays for materials needed to complete improvements to the facilities, according to a release issued by Caltrans District 3. These rest areas have been closed for construction since January and were originally expected to reopen by the end of December.
During the closure, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to use the Red Bluff rest areas in Tehama County, located about 42 miles north of Willows. At this time, the rest areas in Corning are also closed for maintenance work.
Southbound motorists will be directed to use the Maxwell rest areas in Colusa County, about 34 miles south of Willows.
According to the release, weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work and subsequent closures of the rest areas.
Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willows rest areas. The Maxwell rest area reopened in August after more than a year of maintenance work.
For more information, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter or Facebook.