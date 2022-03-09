Glenn County Transcript
Letters mailed out last Caltrans announced last week that the long-term closures of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas in Glenn County have been extended through June 30.
“The Willows Rest Areas have been closed since January 2021 for construction and were originally expected to reopen by the end of March,” read a release issued by Caltrans District 3. “However, a time extension is required due to supply chain delays for electrical materials needed to complete facility improvements.”
During the closure, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to use the Red Bluff rest areas in Tehama County, located about 42 miles north of Willows. At this time, the rest areas in Corning are also closed for maintenance work.
Southbound motorists will be directed to use the Maxwell rest areas in Colusa County, about 34 miles south of Willows.
According to the release, weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work and subsequent closures of the rest areas.
“Caltrans is investing more than $6.9 million to update the wastewater, water, and lighting systems at the Willows rest areas,” read the release. “TSI Engineering Inc. of North Highlands, Sacramento County, is the contractor for the project.”
