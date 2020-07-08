The Willows Street Fair was recently postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
The street fair started taking place weekly on Tuesday, June 2, in downtown Willows and featured a farmers market, music and more.
Hilgard Muller, one of the founders of the committee that puts on the fair, said initially the event scheduled for June 23 was postponed due to heat, however, following that the permit for hosting the fair was put on hold.
“That was about the same time that there has been an increase of COVID cases, so the permit has been put on hold but the committee agreed that now is a good time to postpone it,” Muller said.
He said there are plans to reorganize and restructure as well so when the fair is rescheduled, “it will come back bigger and better.”
Muller, also one of the owners of Carte Blanche, said since several ways for local growers to sell their produce haven’t been available, the cafe is providing time slots for vendors to sell produce on the patio.
“It’s a way to be able to sell their products without drawing a big crowd,” said Kristine Coffman, another committee member and co-owner of Carte Blanche.
Muller said with restructuring the street fair, they’re forming a nonprofit – Project Glenn Co. – which will oversee the fair along with other events around the entire Glenn County community in the future.
Coffman said the seven-person committee also includes Amber Arnold, Tom Arnold, Leon Etchapar, Andrew Pentecost and Kellie Burt – along with Muller and Coffman.
Even though the street fair is currently on hold, the Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is continuing.
The certified market has a variety of vendors each week, said Lisa Diamond, office manager for the chamber. There are typically three to five vendors and some have sold things like flowers, handmade soaps, jewelry and more.
She said while each week is different, there is always fresh produce.
With the market continuing, they do have booths spread farther apart, signs referring to guidelines and more due to COVID-19.
Masks are also required per state guidelines.
“People come and get what they need, get their fresh vegetables, there’s no congregating,” Diamond said. “... This is community helping community, (vendors are) growing it and increasing their household income and it’s fresh and usually from someone you know.”
The market takes place every Saturday from 8-11 a.m. through Aug. 29 at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Diamond said it costs $10 for vendors to set up a booth and no advanced notice is needed – vendors can arrive at the location, pay the fee and set up shop.