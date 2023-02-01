Cal Water customers in Willows surpassed the state’s conservation target of 15% for the eighth straight month in December, with a savings of 15.5%, according to Cal Water. The 11 districts that exceeded this conservation goal generated a savings of 16.5% company-wide in December.
“I would like to thank our customers for their continuing conservation efforts, which were above and beyond the 15 percent state goal in December,” Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and CEO of Cal Water, said in a statement. “While we have seen a strong start to this winter, increasingly warm temperatures and a less reliable snowpack make conservation a necessary way of life in California. We urge our customers to stay mindful of their water use and continue to save water every day.”
Other Cal Water districts with notable water conservation efforts include:
– Bakersfield, saving 21.6%
– Bear Gulch, saving 29.9%
– Kern River Valley, saving 25.3%
– King City, saving 17.1%
– Livermore, saving 25.4%
– Los Altos, saving 37.3%
– Oroville, saving 21.9%
– Palos Verdes, saving 32.9%
– Selma, saving 21.9%
– Westlake, saving 46.0%
According to a release issued by Cal Water, its customers throughout the state previously reduced their water use in May 2022 by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, in July by 12.4%, in August by 12.3%, in September by 10.6%, in October by 12.1%, and in November by 13.6%.
“Even as the state has seen a wet start to the winter season, Cal Water encourages customers to remain vigilant in their conservation efforts,” Cal Water said. “Last year, the state saw a promising snowpack in December melt away by April.”
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.