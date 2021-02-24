The city of Willows will host a community meeting on housing needs an issues in March.
“You can use your experience to help shape goals for the community,” it was stated on a flier for the event. “Input gathered from this meeting will be included in the update to the city’s Housing Element, which is a community plan for all types of housing for the next eight years.”
The meeting will be focused on a discussion of housing needs.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place using Zoom and will consist of both a webinar, where background information on the Housing Element will be shared, and a meeting with breakout groups, where input will be solicited on the goals of the current Housing Element.
The meeting will take place on March 10 with the webinar taking place from 6-6:45 p.m. and the breakout groups meeting taking place from 7-8:30 p.m.
To register for the community meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3atwDSh.