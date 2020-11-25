The Willows Unified School District board of education is accepting applications for an open board seat, according to a press release.
The board has a vacancy for a two-year term.
Any person who is 18 years of age or older, a citizen of the state, a resident of the school district, a registered voter and is not disqualified by the constitution or laws of the state from holding a civil office is eligible to be elected or appointed as a school board member.
Interested applicants are asked to contact the WUSD office for an application – applications will be received at the district office, 823 W Laurel St., Willows, CA 95988. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Interviews and selection will be made at a special board meeting on Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. The selected candidate will be sworn in at the meeting.
For more information, call 934-6600.