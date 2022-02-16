Willows VFW Auxiliary to host blood drive as national blood shortage continues

The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will be held on Thursday as a national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system.
“Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, including 45 in the greater Northern Californian region, currently is experiencing an historic, two-year low blood supply,” read a release issued by Vitalant. “The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.”
According to the release, blood donations at Vitalant fell short of the need by more than 4,500 donations in December and the trend continued into January. In addition to the effects of the omicron variant, severe winter weather in parts of the U.S. has further impacted blood drives, resulting in uncollected donations, according to the release.
“Now is the time when blood donors – those who are new, those that haven’t given in a while and regular donors – are all needed to step up and help address this critical healthcare issue,” said Meredith Spencer, donor recruitment manager, Northern California. “Only about three percent of the population donates blood, but most people are eligible. If more people start donating, shortages could be prevented.”
This shortage is not unique to Vitalant or the Northern California region, according to officials. Associations representing all blood services organizations in the U.S. warned the nation’s blood supply is at a dangerously low level and this trend must reverse to prevent hospitals from having to postpone potential lifesaving treatments, said Vitalant officials.
“Vitalant strives to have a four-day blood supply on hand and recently, for many blood components, especially blood type O, we are often below two days,” said Vitalant’s Sr. Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Hughes, M.D. “To ensure patient care isn’t jeopardized, we need people to schedule an appointment today. Even if the appointment is several weeks from now, setting and keeping it will help replenish what’s needed for both routine treatments and emergencies.”
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing.
To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.