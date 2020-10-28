Each year, Wreaths Across America honors veterans and active military members by placing live wreaths on veterans’ headstones.
According to a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars 1770 Auxiliary, they don’t simply “decorate” the headstones.
“Through this program and the 10s of thousands of dedicated volunteers across the country, we are honoring all veterans and active military members by placing live wreaths,” it was stated in the press release. “Fresh evergreens have been used for centuries as a symbol recognizing honor and as a living tribute renewed annually. We want people to see the tradition as a living memorial to veterans and their families.”
According to the press release, the wreath serves as a catalyst to bring together communities, unite families and teach children about the service and sacrifice that “gives us our freedom in this country.”
It costs $15 to sponsor a wreath and the deadline to sponsor a wreath is Nov. 27.
People can mail a check to VFW Post 1770 Aux., 525 W Sycamore St., Suite A4, Willows, CA 95988.
The VFW plans to lay a wreath on each veteran’s headstone in Willows, Artois German Town, Butte City Marvin Chapel, Princeton and Old Pioneer cemeteries.
The Willows Cemetery ceremony is planned for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. – more information will be available in December.
For more information on sponsoring a wreath, call Jane Wrinkle at 514-5183 or Carol Lemenager 519-2396.