‘Willows Winter Wonderland’ contest encourages community to shop local

The Glenn County Shopper is hosting a ‘Willows Winter Wonderland’ contest to help encourage the community to shop local.
The contest was created by Glenn County Shopper Owner and Publisher Marlena Sparkman, because she felt that some excitement, combined with incentive, was needed to get people out and about and visit businesses they might not normally go to. In creating this community wide program, Sparkman also encouraged shopping while contestants were visiting the businesses.
The contest was designed to encourage people to visit local businesses, snap a selfie and post it on the Facebook group, “What’s Going on In Willows,” where Sparkman is the administrator.
When posting a picture, Sparkman said entrants were asked to tag it with #WillowsWonderland so they could be tracked and counted. Eighteen businesses from throughout Willows signed up, including The Last Stand, Elenitas Mexican Restaurant, Mar-Val Food Store, Sierra Nevada Cheese, Glenn Made, The Inkwell, Titus Properties, Umpqua Bank, Nancy’s Airport Café, Black Bear Diner, The Brickyard Gym, Willows Hardware, Willows Automotive, Dalas Gunderson/Kovacs Financial, Glenn Medical Center, Tootsies, California Engineering Company and The Glenn County Shopper/NorCal Shoppers.
According to Sparkman, each business donated between $50 and $100 either in cash or gift cards.
Sparkman said The Last Stand was the first business to sign up and manager Jim Yoder said, “I really liked Marlena’s idea to get people taking a picture in front of our business. This contest can include all the businesses in Willows so we really appreciate Marlena and the Glenn County Shopper for coming up with it and organizing it.”
To enter the contest, a person goes to one of the participating businesses, snaps their picture and upload it to the Facebook page.
“If they show a receipt from that business, it will count as two entries to win,” said Sparkman. With rules to make it fair for all, Sparkman stated that a person can only win one prize and can only submit one entry per location, unless they have a receipt which then counts as two entries. Participants must be 18 years of age or older. More than one adult per family may enter photos submissions can be grouped in one post or posted separately, according to Sparkman.
The final submission deadline is Dec. 20 at noon.
“With over $1000 raised in a week, four prizes will be distributed on December 20th at 2 p.m. via a live Facebook post!,” said Sparkman. “The grand prize will be $500, second prize will be $300, third prize (will be) $200 and fourth will be $185.”
Sparkman said she would like to thank the participating businesses and the people that are taking the pictures and making it a fun contest for not just those contributing but also those watching the posts daily on Facebook.
For more information on the Willows Winter Wonderland contest, call Sparkman at 530-616-8638.