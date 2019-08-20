A woman was arrested following a collision on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
Samantha Bible, 34, of Palo Cedro was driving east on County Road 45, west of County Road P at an unknown speed at around 2:35 a.m.
For unknown reasons, Bible drove the front of her vehicle into a metal guard rail on the north side of the roadway, according to the press release.
Following the collision, Bible walked to a nearby home where the homeowner called 911.
It was suspected that Bible was under the influence of drugs and was placed under arrest, according to the press release.
She was transported to Enloe Medical Center for further evaluation.